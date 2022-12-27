Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.(Source: Manchester NH Police via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A woman who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire faces criminal charges after police say she initially misled officers about the newborn’s location.

Manchester police said they were notified about the birth early Monday morning and searched an area where the woman told them to look for nearly an hour before she led them to the infant’s actual location.

Police said the temperature at the time was 18 degrees, WCVB reports.

The baby was found naked and alone in a tent. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The mother, identified as 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rain and snow will increase Tuesday night as the first in a series of storm systems moves over...
The first rain and snow maker in a series of storms will arrive Tuesday night
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Multi-day snowfall events this week
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Hate messages enclosed in a baggie with Crayons
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

Firefighters in Connecticut are mourning a veteran colleague who died from injuries he suffered...
Firefighter collapses, dies after battling blaze at Conn. house
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college
kkco at 6:00 broncos fire hackett
KKCO 11 News broncos fire hackett
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M