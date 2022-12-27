Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day

Hate messages enclosed in a baggie with Crayons
Hate messages enclosed in a baggie with Crayons
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets.

Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found hate messages targeting Jews and the LGBTQ community. A piece of paper and crayons were put inside a baggie and tossed out of a moving car as it drove by early Christmas morning. One resident was not aware of the situation. “One of our neighbors was out walking their dogs, and one of the packets was in the street. She took a picture of it. Sure she’s pretty upset about it. I mean, we got a lot of kids in this neighborhood,” said Don Snoke, a resident of The Ridges.

Snoke was one resident who captured the moment on his security cameras. As the footage played, around 2 am, a car drove past each house and tossed out these baggies. The reflection of the car’s taillight was able to reflect off the baggie, where Snoke could see where it landed. As a Vietnam Veteran, this disgusted him. “I mean, I’m all for free speech. This is not cool,” said Snoke.

He also mentioned that the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26, High Pointe Estates, another neighborhood in the Redlands, was also a target of hate. The Grand Junction Police has said that if anyone is a target or threatened by hate mail, to call 911 and save all the evidence.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

