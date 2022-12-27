Missing Indigenous Person Alert program to launch this week

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it will be expanding investigations into missing and murdered indigenous relative cases, including creating a new alert system specifically for Native people who go missing.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) was created by recent legislation and goes live on Dec. 30, 2022. The CBI will be responsible for issuing the alerts, and says that it has specific criteria that must be met before an alert is sent.

The missing person must have an active entry in the Colorado Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

The missing person must be indigenous.

There must be enough information provided that an alert will help find the missing person.

The request for the alert has to come from law enforcement.

“The CBI understands the importance and effectiveness of the various alerts that are in place in Colorado, and we are pleased to have been asked to develop this newest alert in an effort to quickly locate missing indigenous persons and return them safely to their loved ones,” said CBI Director John Camper.

The legislation will also require law enforcement agencies that receive missing reports of indigenous people to report their disappearance to the CBI within eight hours for missing adults and within two hours for missing children.

The new alert is part of a group of alerts created or managed by the CBI to help locate missing people, including AMBER Alert, Endangered Missing Alert, Missing Senior Alert, Missing Persons with Developmental Disabilities Alert, Blue Alert, and Medina Alert.

