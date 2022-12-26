This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction local Dalene Brueggeman has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for 20 years, and it all comes together to make quite the display of holiday magic.

Dalene says her obsession with the small decorative buildings started when her mom gave her a few that she didn’t have space for, and she just kept adding more and more from there.

The village is made up of hundreds of pieces, like people, buildings and trees, and it takes about a month to set up.

