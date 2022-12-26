This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction

Darlene Brueggeman spends a month setting up a large miniature Christmas village in Grand Junction.
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction local Dalene Brueggeman has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for 20 years, and it all comes together to make quite the display of holiday magic.

Dalene says her obsession with the small decorative buildings started when her mom gave her a few that she didn’t have space for, and she just kept adding more and more from there.

The village is made up of hundreds of pieces, like people, buildings and trees, and it takes about a month to set up.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Multi-day snowfall events this week
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Weather will turn rainy and snowy starting Tuesday night.
Active last week of 2022 could mean a snowy welcome to 2023
Police lights generic.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

Darlene Brueggeman spends a month setting up a large miniature Christmas village in Grand...
Grand Junction woman sets up miniature Christmas village in her home
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos coach leaves the team
Driving intoxicated can have a variety of consequences, including fines, classes, revocation of...
Don’t let holiday drinking ruin your new year
Snow dusts the cliffs
Western Slope Christmas album