Active last week of 2022 could mean a snowy welcome to 2023

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re heading into an active weather week that will bring frequent rain and snow to us in Western Colorado. The quietest part of the week will be Monday and Tuesday.

Our Next Weather Maker

The first in a series of rain and snow makers for us will arrive Tuesday night. This will bring rain to the valleys, including along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose, and snow to the mountains. Heavy snow could mean a significant travel impact through the mountains, so be ready for a slow go along I-70 and along Highway 550. The storm system we’re watching is over the Pacific Ocean Christmas night. It’s tracking eastward and will move ashore along the Pacific Coast Monday night, bringing rain and mountain snow from Washington to central California. This system will track eastward through Tuesday afternoon.

Local Impact

For us, valley rain and mountain snow could begin increasing during the latter part of the Tuesday evening drive. Rain and mountain snow will increase quickly through midnight, and it will fall throughout the night. The Wednesday morning drive will be slippery in the valleys and slushy in the mountains. Valley rain will change to snow Wednesday afternoon, and the snow will fade to an end Wednesday evening through about midnight.

Snow accumulation will likely be negligible in the valleys. As much as 5-9 inches is possible in the mountains.

That’s Not All, Folks

That’s just the first round of rain and snow for us this week. Another round is on track to arrive Friday night, and it could bring on-and-off snow through both Saturday and Sunday. We may welcome 2023 with snow.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 25 degrees around Grand Junction, 23 degrees around Montrose, 24 degrees around Delta, and 26 around Cortez. Monday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Monrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez.

