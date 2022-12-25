Warm Christmas ahead along with warmer temperatures to follow

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions have remained dry across the Western Slope. However, some areas in the high country received some scattered snowfall. Temperatures today stayed in the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and upper 40s to lower 50s for Delta and Cortez. It has made for an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and will continue into Christmas Day. We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the lower 20s to upper teens.

Christmas Day, temperatures will sit around the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Cortez and Delta’s temperatures will sit even warmer in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Conditions will remain the same as Saturday, under partly cloudy skies.

As we look ahead, temperatures will continue to rise to Tuesday, with locations in the lower 50s to mid-40s. However, cloud cover will start to move in, leading to mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Our next system will move into the state by mid-week, leading to scattered rain and snow showers. Many of our mountains and locations in the high country will receive the bulk of the snowfall, whereas our valleys will have a better chance of a rain and snow mix. Snowfall accumulations will get adjusted as we approach Wednesday, but as of Saturday, December 24, the high country will receive around three to five inches. For our mountains, accumulations can reach as high as eight to ten.

Also, this next snow system will bring along a cold front. As a result, many locations will see temperatures from Wednesday into Friday start to cool back into the thirty-degree range before rising again by the beginning of the week.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Spending bill passes the House
House passes spending bill, but what’s in it for Colorado?
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
An unseasonable warm Christmas Day
Clad in body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered the Club Q...
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub

Latest News

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
An unseasonable warm Christmas Day
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 25, 2022
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 25, 2022
Clearing out and warming up in time for Christmas
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 12/23