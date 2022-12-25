Warm Christmas ahead along with warmer temperatures to follow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions have remained dry across the Western Slope. However, some areas in the high country received some scattered snowfall. Temperatures today stayed in the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and upper 40s to lower 50s for Delta and Cortez. It has made for an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and will continue into Christmas Day. We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the lower 20s to upper teens.

Christmas Day, temperatures will sit around the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Cortez and Delta’s temperatures will sit even warmer in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Conditions will remain the same as Saturday, under partly cloudy skies.

As we look ahead, temperatures will continue to rise to Tuesday, with locations in the lower 50s to mid-40s. However, cloud cover will start to move in, leading to mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Our next system will move into the state by mid-week, leading to scattered rain and snow showers. Many of our mountains and locations in the high country will receive the bulk of the snowfall, whereas our valleys will have a better chance of a rain and snow mix. Snowfall accumulations will get adjusted as we approach Wednesday, but as of Saturday, December 24, the high country will receive around three to five inches. For our mountains, accumulations can reach as high as eight to ten.

Also, this next snow system will bring along a cold front. As a result, many locations will see temperatures from Wednesday into Friday start to cool back into the thirty-degree range before rising again by the beginning of the week.

