Don’t let holiday drinking ruin your new year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The end of December is a wonderful time of year filled with holiday parties and New Year celebrations, but driving intoxicated could lead to years of damage.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles wants to help save lives by reminding drivers about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.

According to DMV data, 12,464 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence in Colorado from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 this year.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020. In 2020, one person was killed in a drunk-driving accident every 45 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not only dangerous, but it can also carry stiff administrative penalties at the DMV that affect how or even if offenders can drive. These include but are not limited to:

Serve a period of revocation of license

Install an ignition interlock device in your vehicle or vehicle you drive

Pay a $95 license reinstatement fee

Provide proof of SR-22 insurance

Enroll in a required alcohol and drug education treatment course

“It’s so important that Coloradans drive responsibly, especially during the holidays” said Electra Bustle, DMV Senior Director. “We want all Coloradans to enjoy this season safely and responsibly.”

Colorado, like many other states, have legal recreational and medical cannabis. Residents should know that driving while high is not only dangerous and illegal, but can also carry stiff penalties including fines up to $1,500. Additional fees can add to more than $13,500.

On average, more than 60 people are arrested daily in Colorado for DUI, including drugs, alcohol, or a combination of the two.

Antidepressants, opioids and other prescription drugs can also cause impairment, according to the NHTSA. Colorado motorists should take precautions when driving a vehicle while taking some prescription drugs, especially if the side effects are unknown.

Sleep aids, cold, allergy and other over-the-counter medications can cause drowsiness, nausea, blurred vision, and other side effects that can put everyone in Colorado’s roads and highways at risk.

