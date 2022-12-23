Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.(CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you own a Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company said the machines can short-circuit and overheat.

Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires from the washers. Some cases resulted in property damage, and three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

A software repair is available.

Details on the recall and the update can be found on the company’s website.

In the meantime, the company said to immediately stop using the washer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Clad in body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered the Club Q...
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse
House fire in Clifton
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire

Latest News

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks