Local and State Response to Denver Migrant Crisis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hundreds of migrants have flooded into the mile high city, exacerbating resources.

With the large crowds of migrants flooding into Denver and the temperatures dropping colder, measures are being taken to help individuals and families stay safe as they make their way through the city.

Even though the state is seeing an influx in migrants in Denver, local and state officials were asked what their plans are should a number of migrants make their way to the Grand Valley.

Wendy Likes, the information and communications manager for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, said should migrants make their way to the Western Slope, there will be a multi agency response.

“If Mesa County becomes impacted by the southern border issue, we will address those issues through a multi-agency response based on incident needs and complexity.” Likes said.

The plan of action from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office differs from that of the city’s. Sara Spaulding, the communications and engagement director for the city of Grand Junction, said she was unaware of anyone to speak on the issue for a plan regarding migrants entering the city.

Governor Jared Polis’s administration was asked what the state plans to do to help aide migrants and they responded with a lengthy statement.

Micki Trost, with the Department of Public Safety, said today Gov. Polis and the Rose Community Foundation announced the Newcomers Fund aimed at supporting migrant families. In addition to the Newcomers Fund, $2.5 million in state funds are being transferred to the Colorado Department of Public Safety in response to the migrant crisis.

“The Governor has been in regular contact with the Congressional Delegation and the Administration, asking for better border security, a plan on what to do once Title 42 ends, funds for successful immigrant intervention, and an expedited means of providing work authorization for migrants, which will allow them to become self-sufficient and decrease sheltering needs.” said Trost.

Another point Trost noted was Gov. Polis instructed the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, to open up additional funding for local governments in need of expanding shelter capacity for migrants.

