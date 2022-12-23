Local organization to serve over 300 Christmas Eve dinners to homebound seniors

Holiday dinner table
Holiday dinner table(Pixabay)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For the nine years, community resource organization Hilltop has provided holiday dinners to homebound seniors. This year will be no different as hilltop prepares to bring 375 Christmas Eve dinners to seniors who are stuck at home.

Hilltop says that it’s providing the meals in order to support a fellow organization. Meals on Wheels is a St. Mary’s-run program that delivers food to seniors all but two days out of the year. Hilltop says it will be taking over for the holidays to give the folks working at Meals on Wheels a much-needed day off, and to ensure that no one is left out in the cold on Christmas Eve.

The meals will be free of charge, Hilltop says, featuring ham, traditional sides, and a “special dessert.” Presumably, the company is keeping the dessert secret for some holiday magic.

The meals will be prepared in Hilltop kitchens and distributed by over 100 volunteers from the community and Hilltop staff between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Clifton
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse
School funding graphic.
$100 thousand awarded to two Mesa County schools
FILE - The hospitals knew or should have known about the actions of the nurse, who has been...
Women sexually abused by ICU nurse sue Colorado hospital

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
Clad in body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered the Club Q...
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
Air Force women's basketball plays San Jose State on Feb. 23, 2022.
Stillwater says Air Force charter aircraft damaged runway
Viral infections from triple-threat winter illnesses likely worsen Strep infections, say experts
Viral infections from triple-threat winter illnesses likely worsen Strep infections, say experts