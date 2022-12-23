House passes spending bill, but what’s in it for Colorado?

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The House approved a densely packed $1.7 trillion funding package Friday, clearing the way to President Joe Biden’s desk. The bill ended up more than 4 thousand pages long, including (but not limited to) more money for Ukraine, an election law overhaul, and $200 million for Colorado.

According to the bill, Coloradans will be seeing financial benefits in several ways.

$2.5 million will be given to the Clifton Community Campus.

$500 thousand will go towards upgrading emergency dispatch in Delta, Colo, and another $233 thousand will go to Delta County Ambulance for a rural health program.

$1.2 million will be used for a wastewater treatment plan in DeBeque, Colo.

$317 thousand will go to the City of Rifle for body cams.

$4.3 million will be used to expand the Air Force Academy cemetery and on other minor construction projects.

$4 million will go to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to buy an abandoned hotel in Denver.

The bill was passed on a 255-201 vote, representing the Democrats last opportunity to pass legislation before losing their majority to a Republican-controlled House in January.

