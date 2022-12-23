Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident.

Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond.

This story is still developing, and more information may be added later. Details will be released as they are made available by emergency personnel.

