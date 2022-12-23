Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident.

Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond.

___

This story is still developing, and more information may be added later. Details will be released as they are made available by emergency personnel.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Clifton
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse
School funding graphic.
$100 thousand awarded to two Mesa County schools
FILE - The hospitals knew or should have known about the actions of the nurse, who has been...
Women sexually abused by ICU nurse sue Colorado hospital

Latest News

Holiday dinner table
Local organization to serve over 300 Christmas Eve dinners to homebound seniors
Clad in body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered the Club Q...
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
Air Force women's basketball plays San Jose State on Feb. 23, 2022.
Stillwater says Air Force charter aircraft damaged runway
Viral infections from triple-threat winter illnesses likely worsen Strep infections, say experts
Viral infections from triple-threat winter illnesses likely worsen Strep infections, say experts