Clearing out and warming up in time for Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Friday morning got off to yet another chilly start around the Western Slope, with morning lows in the lower and middle 20s in the valleys and the single digits to lower and middle teens across the higher elevations. Temperatures were a little warmer this morning along the Front Range, but we still saw morning lows between -5° and -15° from Denver, to Colorado Springs, to Pueblo. After some spotty light snow generally across the far northern portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau, skies have cleared out around portions of the Western Slope. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through much of the region through the rest of the day today. Highs will largely reach the middle and upper 30s, but a handful of places could see the lower 40s. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight with lows dropping into the middle and upper teens.

Ridging starts building into the region through Christmas weekend, and many of us will continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs warming into the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s. If you’re looking for a white Christmas, head well north of here. Portions of the Grand Mesa and the High Country over toward Aspen and Vail could see a little bit of snow--around 1 to 2 inches--through Christmas night, but the more widespread snow with heavier snowfall amounts will fall along the Continental Divide north of Interstate 70 toward the Wyoming state line.

Clouds will gradually be back on the increase into early next week, but temperatures will continue to climb into the middle and upper 40s with a few lower 50s as well by Tuesday. Changes are back on the way by late Tuesday night as our next chance for rain and snow starts to move in. We could see multiple rounds of rain and snow across the Western Slope through the middle and end of next week while high temperatures tumble back down into the 30s.

