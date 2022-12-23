City Council proposes Community Recreation Center to the April 2023 ballot

City Council refers Community Recreation Center to April ballot
City Council refers Community Recreation Center to April ballot
By *Bruclyn Tribble*
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, Grand Junction City Council voted to refer the Community Recreation Center to the ballot for city election on April 4, 2023.

In early 2022, professors at the Colorado Mesa University facilitated a valid survey which determined a strong support for a Community Recreation Center.

The 83 thousand square foot building will be in Matchett Park. The funding for the recreation center will come from ten of the city cannabis licenses issued in 2023.

For more information you can visit this link.

