City Council proposes Community Recreation Center to the April 2023 ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, Grand Junction City Council voted to refer the Community Recreation Center to the ballot for city election on April 4, 2023.

In early 2022, professors at the Colorado Mesa University facilitated a valid survey which determined a strong support for a Community Recreation Center.

The 83 thousand square foot building will be in Matchett Park. The funding for the recreation center will come from ten of the city cannabis licenses issued in 2023.

For more information you can visit this link.

