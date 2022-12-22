Light snow swings through again with continued colder temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The day started off with clouds, isolated snow, and some chilly temperatures around much of the Western Slope. A little bit of light snow fell in some of the higher elevations, but the valleys stayed dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. While much of the region saw overnight lows wind up in the middle to upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits, significantly colder air poured across the Front Range. Denver saw temperatures drop into the negative 20s earlier this morning, with wind chills falling into the negative 30s. Any leftover snow quickly tapered off through the opening half of the morning, then sunny to mostly sunny skies started to take over from there. We’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies around most of the Western Slope through the rest of the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Clouds will be on the increase again overnight tonight with lows in the lower to middle teens. We’ll once again see wind chills drop into the negative 20s and negative 30s across the Front Range as that much colder air stays locked in place.

One more round of light snow is expected to swing through the region early Friday morning, bringing a trace to around 1 inch of snow to the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Some additional places around the region could see a trace of snow accumulation as well. Skies will clear out once again through the rest of the day on Friday, and we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Skies will continue to clear out and temperatures will continue to warm up through Christmas weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s on Christmas Eve, then mostly sunny skies with lower 40s into Christmas Day. Drier conditions continue into early next week as well, though clouds will gradually start to increase once again. Highs will warm into the lower and middle 40s for many of us through Tuesday, though some locations farther to the south could see highs in the upper 40s and close to the lower 50s. The next chance for rain and snow sends temperatures tumbling once again as we head into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.