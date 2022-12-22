Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire

Mesa County Commissioners speak during a meeting
Mesa County Commissioners speak during a meeting(Mesa County)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire.

The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to the Clifton Fire Protection District to provide management and oversight operations.

The decision comes at a time when Clifton does not have a fire chief or an administrative officer.

The deal calls for Clifton to pay Grand Junction $85,000 for a part of the Deputy Fire Chief’s salary and benefits as well as a monthly overhead charge of $14,166.66.

City officials say the contract will “advance the interests of both fire departments as they continue to evaluate and determine if a merger or other permanent relationship between the agencies may be accomplished for the long-term mutual benefit of Clifton and Grand Junction.”

Caption
Caption
Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Clifton
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse

Latest News

Page 2
Grand Junction City Council meeting on cooperation between agencies
Page 1
Intergovernmental Agreement
Page 1
A resolution authorizing an agreement between the city and its fire department and the Clifton Fire Protection District for interim management and services
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, left, and his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders sing the...
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU