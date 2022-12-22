Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) takes part in drills during the team's NFL...
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) takes part in drills during the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 in Englewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31.

Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.

The Broncos expressed their condolences on social media Thursday morning.

After a standout career at San Diego State, Hillman was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 draft. He ran for 1,976 yards and 12 touchdowns over his 56-game career, which included stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Chargers while they were in San Diego.

Hillman led the Broncos in rushing with 863 yards during the 2015 regular season. It was a season that culminated with the Broncos beating Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Hillman had five carries for no yards in the game.

In their statement, the Broncos described Hillman as “soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity.” They added he “grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.”

Hillman rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 TDs in two seasons at San Diego State.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Ronnie’s family. Although I only got to coach him one season, I’ll remember him as a great teammate and hard worker,” San Diego State coach Brady Hoke said in a statement. “Ronnie always came to practice with a smile on this face and his passion for the game was contagious. He’ll always be an Aztec for life.”

Added athletic director John David Wicker: “Ronnie helped resurrect San Diego State football in his two seasons in 2010 and 2011 and has recently been around the program offering wisdom and insight.”

Hillman’s family explained in its initial post that his form of cancer affects “young African Americans with sickle cell trait. Unfortunately treatment has not been successful.”

Hours later, the family posted that he “quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Clifton
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse

Latest News

A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue,...
Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died
On Thursday Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week
An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S.
Extreme winter weather complicates holiday travel
Javier Williams appears before a judge in Greenwood County on Dec. 21 as he learned about the...
Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back