Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Clifton
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse
School funding graphic.
$100 thousand awarded to two Mesa County schools
FILE - The hospitals knew or should have known about the actions of the nurse, who has been...
Women sexually abused by ICU nurse sue Colorado hospital

Latest News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend