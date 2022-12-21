Strong front brings colder air to the Western Slope, dangerous cold to the Plains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds that moved in across the Western Slope throughout the day yesterday continued to linger around with some occasional spotty snot in the higher elevations late last night and into early this morning. While that was going on, skies were clearing out over the valleys and points south and west from there. After a little more clearing through the morning, some thin and high clouds have settled over the Grand Valley by the late morning and early portions of the afternoon. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around the lower elevations through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 30s and maybe a couple of lower 40s. More clouds and maybe an isolated snow shower or two is possible in the mountains. Clouds will increase again overnight tonight with increasing mountain snow. A few snowflakes could be possible generally before sunrise Thursday morning in the valleys with overnight lows in the middle and upper teens. Snowfall totals across the higher elevations will be between a trace to 2 inches, with some locally higher amounts the closer you get to the Continental Divide.

A strong cold front will march through the state overnight tonight and through the day on Thursday, bringing any snow to an end and clearing skies out behind it. While the Western Slope, barriered off from the significantly colder temperatures by the northern mountains and the Continental Divide, will see highs drop into the lower and middle 30s to close out the work week, locations along the Front Range including Denver, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo will see wind chills early Thursday morning between 15 and 20 degrees below zero. Even colder air arrives over those same places on Friday morning, with wind chills dropping to between 15 and 30 degrees below zero. Dangerously cold air will spill across the northern Rockies and the northern Plains, sending wind chills tumbling to 40 and 50 degrees below zero with some locally colder places dropping down to 60 and 70 degrees below zero. Wind chills early Friday morning will drop 5 to 10 degrees below zero from Louisville, to Nashville, to Little Rock, and into Oklahoma City. Single digit to near-zero wind chills are possible even along the Gulf Coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. We’ll start to trend warmer by the weekend, but this colder air could continue to linger around well east of us through Christmas Day.

A round of quick snow is possible around the Western Slope on Friday with little snowfall accumulations, then we’ll turn drier and warmer into the weekend. Skies will start to clear out, we’ll see a little more sunshine, and highs climb into the upper 30s by Christmas Day with partly cloudy skies. Skies will continue to clear into early next week while temperatures continue to warm into the lower and middle 40s. Some upper 40s and near-lower 50s are possible in a couple of locations.

