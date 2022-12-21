Snow possible Wednesday night, again on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our chance for snow is still small Wednesday night. Bigger snow will fall over the mountains and up and down the Front Range Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Snow: Round One

Snow on the Western Slope Wednesday night looks more and more limited. We’ve told you the downslope wind off of the Continental Divide would dry the lower atmosphere and could limit or even choke the snow. As we get closer, our forecast data are trending more in that direction. Some snow is possible, but it likely won’t amount to much. However, if you have plans to drive through the mountains, driving can become very dangerous. It’s better to get through the mountains before dark Wednesday or wait until Thursday afternoon to leave and make that drive.

Snow: Round Two

We have another shot at snow on Friday. Conditions may be turning increasingly favorable for snow, and this quick-moving round of snow may end up being a bigger deal for us on the Western Slope than the Wednesday night chance for snow.

Traveling To Denver

The Front Range will turn dangerously cold late this week. Sub-zero lows and single-digit highs are likely on Thursday and especially Friday. The cold will break over Christmas weekend, and highs will recover into the 40s for the Front Range on Saturday. If you’re traveling toward Denver late this week for Christmas, make sure you take enough warm layers.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy. We’ll cool slowly from near 30 degrees around 6 PM to upper 20s by 10 PM. Clouds will clear overnight, and we’ll become mostly clear by sunrise. Morning low temperatures will be near 18 degrees around Grand Junction, 16 degrees around Montrose, 17 degrees around Delta, and 13 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and a little warmer. High temperatures will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.