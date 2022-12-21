Holiday travel in Colorado

(Duane Schrag for Kansas Reflector)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holiday weekend is approaching. Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation want to emphasize planning ahead, winterizing your vehicle, and bringing an emergency kit.

We’re told you should hit the road sooner than later. “Yes, there will be a lot of people out on the road, and so the main factor you can prepare for is cold temperatures, heavy snow, and at times, potentially blowing snow,” said Elise Thatcher, CDOT communications manager.

The National Weather Service reports the extreme weather will likely disrupt travel late Wednesday and last through Friday, but that isn’t going to stop people from hitting the road.

CSP is expecting an uptick in travel. “We’ve had traveled down due to the pandemic, and now that things have opened back up, families feel a little bit more comfortable being together,” said CSP Trooper Sam Goure. So it’s crucial to be prepared for an emergency. CDOT suggests you carry a blanket, a good scraper, extra food, and a flashlight.

“In the event that you were to get stranded on the side of the road, we do suggest staying in the vehicle as much as possible, keeping you safe and protected from traffic and then also allowing you to keep some of the heat in your vehicle,” said Goure.

The bottom line is to plan before heading to your holiday destination.

