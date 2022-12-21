Fire crews respond to mid-morning house fire

House fire in Clifton
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to a house fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. this morning, but little other information has been released by authorities. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

