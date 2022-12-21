Fire crews respond to mid-morning house fire

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to a house fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. this morning, but little other information has been released by authorities. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.