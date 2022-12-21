Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tailgate of a truck pokes out of the wrecked remains of a storefront.
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Our next snow maker is on track to arrive on Wednesday night. Similarly to last Monday,...
Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white
Carlos Maes, 37, was arrested for multiple charges relating to the November hit and run.
GJPD arrests driver in November hit and run
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference after unveiling his balanced...
Governor Polis activates Colorado National Guard for extreme cold weather on the horizon

Latest News

This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy. The Senate has voted...
Senate confirms new US ambassador to Russia
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund