Mesa County Public Health Shares Results of ‘Tell Us’ Community Survey

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results are in from the Tell Us community survey Mesa County Public Health conducted.

During the 2022 summer, over 1,200 Mesa County residents ages 18 and older participated in a county wide survey. The survey was conducted so county leadership could learn more on issues such as progress on key initiatives, customer service and the efficiency of local government, and areas for future growth. The questions within the survey were focused on; county programs and services, strategic plan, leadership, communication, priorities, and quality of life.

Diving into the survey data, the results showed residents around the county have positive views on government transparency. 72% of residents view the county commissioners in a positive light and showed high favorability towards places around the county such as the airport and fairgrounds.

While the survey feedback sheds positive light on happenings around the community, there are aspects for growth.

Cody Davis, Mesa County Commissioner said, “Some of the weaknesses that we really identified in this [survey] in terms of organizations was the elections department.”

Davis said the survey didn’t highlight any concerns about the current election, however; the tone around elections isn’t necessarily positive.

“That [survey] says nothing about our current elections, but rather just the narrative that’s around elections right now.” Davis said, “We know that we’ve got some work to do, we’ve got a new clerk and recorder this year.”

Another facet the survey highlighted is the need for reliant high speed internet. Survey respondents found during the pandemic the need for high speed internet was a must. Respondents also voiced their concerns over affordable housing, quality childcare facilities, K-12 education, and the lack of mental health and substance abuse programs.

