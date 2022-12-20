Mesa County Public Health Shares Results of ‘Tell Us’ Community Survey

Tell Us Community Survey Results
Tell Us Community Survey Results(Pixabay)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results are in from the Tell Us community survey Mesa County Public Health conducted.

During the 2022 summer, over 1,200 Mesa County residents ages 18 and older participated in a county wide survey. The survey was conducted so county leadership could learn more on issues such as progress on key initiatives, customer service and the efficiency of local government, and areas for future growth. The questions within the survey were focused on; county programs and services, strategic plan, leadership, communication, priorities, and quality of life.

Diving into the survey data, the results showed residents around the county have positive views on government transparency. 72% of residents view the county commissioners in a positive light and showed high favorability towards places around the county such as the airport and fairgrounds.

While the survey feedback sheds positive light on happenings around the community, there are aspects for growth.

Cody Davis, Mesa County Commissioner said, “Some of the weaknesses that we really identified in this [survey] in terms of organizations was the elections department.”

Davis said the survey didn’t highlight any concerns about the current election, however; the tone around elections isn’t necessarily positive.

“That [survey] says nothing about our current elections, but rather just the narrative that’s around elections right now.” Davis said, “We know that we’ve got some work to do, we’ve got a new clerk and recorder this year.”

Another facet the survey highlighted is the need for reliant high speed internet. Survey respondents found during the pandemic the need for high speed internet was a must. Respondents also voiced their concerns over affordable housing, quality childcare facilities, K-12 education, and the lack of mental health and substance abuse programs.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tailgate of a truck pokes out of the wrecked remains of a storefront.
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Carlos Maes, 37, was arrested for multiple charges relating to the November hit and run.
GJPD arrests driver in November hit and run
Our next snow maker is on track to arrive on Wednesday night. Similarly to last Monday,...
Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white
Plan to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado

Latest News

How Hannukah is celebrated for Jewish people in Wyoming
How Hannukah is celebrated for Jewish people in Wyoming
Lab-grown meat might take start appearing on grocery store shelves
Lab-grown meat might take start appearing on grocery store shelves
Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season
Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season
Some GOP states appeal Title 42 decision as expiration deadline approaches
Some GOP states appeal Title 42 decision as expiration deadline approaches