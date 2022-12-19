State Fire Agency urges fire safety during extreme weather conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - When winter storms hit, it’s common for households to use space heaters as well as light candles and fires to provide alternative sources of light and heat.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) urges those that live, work and play in Colorado to keep safety at the forefront of their minds.

“With a lot of people staying in their homes because of the extreme conditions, being fire cautious is essential,” said Mike Morgan, director of DFPC. “Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season.”

Winter Fire Safety Tips:

Working smoke alarms are especially important during a loss of power when people may use alternate forms of heating equipment, portable generators and candles.

Never use candles for emergency lighting. Many things in your home can catch fire if they are too close to a candle’s flame.

Use flashlights for emergency lighting and stock up on batteries.

Have a qualified repair company or licensed electrician inspect water-damaged appliances and home wiring after a flood.

Portable generators are useful during storms, but if not used safely, they can cause injury and death. Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from your home.

Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.

Do not use propane grills, propane heaters, charcoal grills, or similar types of devices while indoors as supplemental heat sources, due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

