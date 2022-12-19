Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Pelican’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Pelican'
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Pelican!

Pelican is a two-year-old female lab mix with a ton of energy and curiosity. Pelican is a larger dog weighing in at 60 pounds. She is learning to walk better on a leash.

Pelican is friendly and loves dogs and people. She would make a fantastic addition to any home.

If you are interested in adopting Pelican contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

