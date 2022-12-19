Garfield County holiday closures

Closed for Thanksgiving: list of stores closed for the holiday
Closed for Christmas and New Years: select locations and offices will be closed in Garfield County over the holidays.(tcw-kfvs12)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Closures will take place in businesses throughout Garfield County in the next few weeks to allow staff and officials time to celebrate the holidays and be with their loved ones.

All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday and Monday, Dec. 23 and 26, and again on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the winter holidays.

Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation, as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is open on Friday, Dec. 23, and closed on Saturday and Monday, Dec. 24 and 26, and on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

