State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Authorities in Arkansas say a child’s body was found under a hallway floor of a home this week.

According to Arkansas State Police, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found on Friday buried below a hallway floor in a home in Lee County.

State police said special agents from the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the home along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

KAIT reports that agents are also investigating scalp burns that were found on a 6-year-old girl who lived at the home. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

State police said Ashley Roland, the mother of the children, and Nathan Bridges have been arrested and are currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

According to authorities, Roland and Bridges are facing charges that include capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police said they believe the boy died from injuries sustained within the home, possibly three months ago. His body has been taken to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
A man was hit by a truck early Saturday morning at Canyon View RV Resort in Grand Junction; the...
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
Police lights generic.
Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school
The USDA Forest Service has a multitude of job positions in the Rocky Mountain Region, ranging...
USDA Forest Service job positions available
Winter storm in spring 2021
Things you should “snow” about winter driving

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates after kicking a 40-yard field goal...
Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
Plan to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado