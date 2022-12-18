Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.

Tomorrow, we will have light cloud cover from the Four Corners region into the Western Slope. Many places will have partly cloudy skies, but conditions will remain dry. Temperatures will also be on a slow warming trend, but Grand Junction will remain below the freezing point until Monday. Tomorrow Grand Junction will sit at thirty degrees while Montrose will be at thirty-three, Delta at thirty-five, and Cortez at thirty-seven.

Cloud cover will settle into the Western Slope by Tuesday leading into Thursday, giving the Western Slope partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. While temperatures will continue to rise towards the middle of the week, Thursday, a dip in our jet stream will bring colder air from the North into the Western Slope. As a result, temperatures could temporarily fall back to the lower thirties before the warming trend resumes on Friday, when the lower 40s will arrive. Conditions will continue to remain dry throughout the remainder of the workweek and into the start of the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

