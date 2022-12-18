Inmate health care provider explains withdrawal protocols

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County Sheriffs Office(Natasha Lynn)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is new information about detox procedures in the Mesa County jails days after an inmate died in custody while on a special medical watch.

Mesa County contracts with NaphCare—a national inmate health provider. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us staff follows the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare protocols.

On December 5, agents arrested 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos on a federal warrant for distributing drugs containing fentanyl. A week later, he died in Mesa County’s detention facility while under medical watch, undergoing a detox.

A NaphCare representative says every individual booked into the detention facility is asked specific questions about alcohol and drug use to determine the risk of withdrawal. A urine drug test is conducted, and then treatment is initiated.

Patients are monitored and assessed multiple times daily – vital signs are evaluated. Assessment questions are asked to evaluate the patient’s state. That’s according to NaphCare.

The Mesa County Commissioners’ agenda is to approve another contract with Naphcare valued at $4 million on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was hit by a truck early Saturday morning at Canyon View RV Resort in Grand Junction; the...
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
The USDA Forest Service has a multitude of job positions in the Rocky Mountain Region, ranging...
USDA Forest Service job positions available
Winter storm in spring 2021
Things you should “snow” about winter driving
Plan to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week

Latest News

A hearing aid - FILE
Grand Junction business opens nominations for set of free hearing aids
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates after kicking a 40-yard field goal...
Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
Plan to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado
A man was hit by a truck early Saturday morning at Canyon View RV Resort in Grand Junction; the...
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run