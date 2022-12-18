Grand Junction business opens nominations for set of free hearing aids

A hearing aid - FILE
A hearing aid - FILE(James Musallam / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction company has decided to give the gift of hearing this holiday season to someone that has experienced hearing loss.

High Desert Hearing Center has joined forces with ReSound and hearing care professionals nationwide to donate professional care and hundreds of hearing aids and service to people with hearing loss who otherwise cannot afford professional hearing care.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for so many of us, so we want to support those in our community who are struggling with hearing loss,” says Chelsie Hensley, doctor of audiology.

Nominations can be made by visiting the High Desert Hearing Center, located at 631 24 ½ Road, Suite G, Grand Junction. Nomination forms can also be made by requested via email at tjacobson@highdeserthearing.com.

Nominations must be received by January 12, 2023.

