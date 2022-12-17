Things you should “snow” about winter driving

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Road conditions are becoming more difficult to travel and more dangerous with snow and ice conditions. Following Traction Laws and knowing safety information can help you reach your destination safely.

“Winter weather is unpredictable in Colorado, and the best way to stay safe is to always be prepared for the weather to turn,” said Andrew Hogle, CDOT communications manager. “With the support of our partners, we are able to offer Coloradans a wide range of resources to stay safe this winter.”

In 2021, roughly 12.6 million drivers traveled through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, marking an 11% increase compared to the 11.3 million travelers in 2020. To date, there have been 10.7 million travelers in 2022, showing an increasing trend from previous years.

“Congestion on the I-70 mountain corridor is nothing new, but we want to remind drivers that avoiding peak travel times will reduce traffic on the corridor,” said Margaret Bowes, director of the I-70 Coalition. “If your vehicle is not well equipped to travel in winter conditions, there are plenty of alternative options like transit and carpooling. Reducing vehicles on the road will lead to quicker travel times and an overall safer travel experience for drivers.”

Carpooling options can be found on GoI70.com/carpool for Coloradans without a car or who are not crazy about winter driving.

Colorado’s Passenger Vehicle Traction Law requires that all motorists have 3/16″ tire tread depth and an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon), tires with an all-weather rating or mud/snow tires (M+S icon).

If a vehicle has neither all-wheel, four-wheel drive or the adequate tires mentioned above, it must have chains or an approved alternative traction device.

“Traction Law awareness and compliance makes a world of difference as we try to make Colorado winter roads safer,” said Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol. “Driving slowly and ensuring you have space to stop behind the car in front of you is also crucial. The combination of adequate tire tread and slower speeds will lead to more Coloradans getting home safely this winter.”

Additional tips and reminders to help drivers be safe this winter:

Avoid traveling during peak times. GoI70.com offers weekend travel forecasts that are updated every Thursday afternoon to help you plan.

Use safe public transit if you need a ride. Bustang , Pegasus, Snowstang offer service to and from certain mountain areas, and Bustang Outrider offers service in rural regions. Visit GoI70.com /transit for multiple transit options along the I-70 mountain corridor.

Be patient during safety metering. If you are stopped on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, it may be due to safety metering. Safety metering helps control traffic flow, reduce accidents and keep the tunnel clear for emergency vehicles to get through. Please be patient.

Express Lanes are available. There are I-70 Mountain Express Lanes in both directions of I-70 adjacent to the free, general-purpose lanes between the Veterans Memorial Tunnels and Empire interchange. These Express Lanes operate during peak travel times.

To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.

For specific information about I-70 and other highway travel conditions, motorists can call 511 or check COtrip.org.

Additionally, drivers can check Twitter for up-to-date travel information via @ColoradoDOT.

For more detailed information about the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Safety Law, snowplow laws, safety stats and frequently asked questions, visit winter.codot.gov.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.