Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s

Heavy metals have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's. (Source: KYW, CONSUMER REPORTS, CNN)
By Stephanie Stahl
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Some dark chocolates have been found to contain potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals.

Dark chocolate, loaded with antioxidants, is often called healthier chocolate.

But a new study from Consumer Reports said some kinds of dark chocolate contain potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals.

“All of the samples that we tested had detectable levels of either cadmium or lead,” said James Rogers of Consumer Reports.

Rogers said 23 of the 28 samples tested exceeded the safety levels used in the study.

The study shared that cadmium found in soil, can infiltrate coco plants and lead contamination could happen in processing chocolate

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long-term exposure to heavy metals can cause a variety of health issues, including brain damage and kidney and heart disease.

“It can affect different types of mental issues with children and fetuses of pregnant women,” Rogers said.

According to the study, researchers tested different brands, including organic varieties.

Higher concentrations of cacao used to make dark chocolate were linked to higher metal levels, according to the report.

“Just eating one ounce daily would expose you to enough heavy metals to be concerning,” Rogers said.

The National Confectioners Association released the following statement:

“Standards cited in the Consumer Reports study are not food safety standards. The products cited in this study are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the presence of cadmium and lead in chocolate is well documented and is not dangerous for most people if consumed occasionally.

The NCA released research in August showing ways that lead and cadmium in chocolate could be reduced, including having cocoa farmers plant new tree stock.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
Police lights generic.
Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
The last of the snow will end tonight, then our cold weather will turn colder in time for the...
Lingering snow ends this evening, then our cold turns colder for the weekend
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’

Latest News

A man was hit by a truck early Saturday morning at Canyon View RV Resort in Grand Junction; the...
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton...
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
The USDA Forest Service has a multitude of job positions in the Rocky Mountain Region, ranging...
USDA Forest Service job positions available
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolates