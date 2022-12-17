Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state.

We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?

“Is introducing wolves a good idea? I don’t think we’ve really looked at the impacts on the other wildlife,” said Janie VanWinkle, a local rancher.

“Wolf populations will need to be established for an extended period before we’ll really fully understand the extent of their impact on these populations in Colorado,” said Travis Duncan with CPW. At the moment, Duncan says there’s no clear indication of the changes wildlife could experience.

“It’s tough to say whether the effects on the ecosystem that have been claimed in some other studies are going to apply in Colorado,” said Duncan.

Duncan knows the population of localized prey like deer, elk, and moose could be affected. He says CPW will work actively to address conflicts between wolves, people, livestock, and other wildlife species.

“On how wolves might navigate more populated areas. How the species adapt to the effects of a changing climate, and how they may also play potential roles in disease control or have ecological impacts on the Colorado landscape. So really, the benefit is going to be being able to study these animals on the Colorado landscape.”

