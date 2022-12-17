Colorado sees increase in applications for heat assistance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The cost to heat your house is up 18 percent this season. Here’s how one Colorado city explains it the average house paid $115 a month last year for energy. It’s estimated at $177 a month this year.

Winter is here, and you know that. You’ve probably noticed it in your new energy bill. But there’s a program called the low-income energy assistance program or leap. The federally funded program helps Coloradans pay a portion of their winter heating costs.

“The cost of everything today, energy prices, food at the grocery store, gasoline, the impact that it’s having on our low and moderate-income households across Colorado is staggering,” said LEAP Manager Theresa Kullen.

Kullen understands the frustration. She is involved with LEAP and knows more people need help. Since November 1, about 60,000 Coloradans have applied for LEAP. It’s a seven percent increase over 2021.

“This year, particularly, heating expenses of all energy types are seeing drastic increases in costs, and what that translates into is drastic increases in households, homes bills for heating fuel.”

LEAP wants to help Coloradans with that because Kullen says she’s all too aware some people are faced with tough choices. “People are pretty shocked right now at the increase... wait when they start getting their January bill and their February bill. They’re going to be really shocked.”

