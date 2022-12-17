The cold stays around this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunshine also has returned after widespread snowfall moved in yesterday. However, temperatures have remained chilly days across the Western Slope. Many locations sit in the upper to mid-20s from Grand Junction to Montrose.

Temperatures tonight will continue to stay bone-chilling cold, with many locations having low temperatures in the single digits and others at or below zero. Conditions will remain dry tonight, and the Western Slope will sit under clear skies.

Low Temperatures across the state (KKCO / KJCT)

Tomorrow will be similar to Friday, where dry conditions will persist, and sunshine will be notable throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper twenties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

By Sunday, some light cloud cover will settle into the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will start warming slowly but remain below freezing for locations across the Western Slope. However, Grand Junction and Montrose will sit above thirty-two degrees on Tuesday. Many places will start to warm up to the lower to mid-forties by Thursday and Friday, where cloudy skies will become present.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

