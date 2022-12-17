The cold stays around this weekend

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunshine also has returned after widespread snowfall moved in yesterday. However, temperatures have remained chilly days across the Western Slope. Many locations sit in the upper to mid-20s from Grand Junction to Montrose.

Temperatures tonight will continue to stay bone-chilling cold, with many locations having low temperatures in the single digits and others at or below zero. Conditions will remain dry tonight, and the Western Slope will sit under clear skies.

Low Temperatures across the state
Low Temperatures across the state(KKCO / KJCT)

Tomorrow will be similar to Friday, where dry conditions will persist, and sunshine will be notable throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper twenties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

By Sunday, some light cloud cover will settle into the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will start warming slowly but remain below freezing for locations across the Western Slope. However, Grand Junction and Montrose will sit above thirty-two degrees on Tuesday. Many places will start to warm up to the lower to mid-forties by Thursday and Friday, where cloudy skies will become present.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plastic bag rests on a countertop.
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
Spotty snow is possible on Thursday amid record-breaking cold.
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
Grand Junction Annual Calendar
Yearly cost of Grand Junction annual calendar follow up
The last of the snow will end tonight, then our cold weather will turn colder in time for the...
Lingering snow ends this evening, then our cold turns colder for the weekend

Latest News

KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 16, 2022
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 16, 2022
Skies clearing out, temperatures turning cold
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers
The last of the snow will end tonight, then our cold weather will turn colder in time for the...
Lingering snow ends this evening, then our cold turns colder for the weekend