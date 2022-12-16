Walking across the country for mental health

A man walking across the country is making his way through Grand Junction right now.
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man walking across the country is making his way through Grand Junction right now.

Kyndal Ray started walking for mental health awareness almost 250 days ago in Florida with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean. The miles he’s put in aren’t just about helping others, the journey has helped him stay drug free and put his past life far behind.

He carries the names of 180 people who’ve died from drug overdoes or suicide with him on the walk, almost 2,000 miles. Follow the rest of his walk on his Facebook page.

