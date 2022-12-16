Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school

By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita 8/9 school was locked down Friday as a limited report of a possible weapon was investigated, say police.

The school has since transitioned to a shelter-in-place, according to authorities.

The Fruita Police Department says that there is no active threat, and that the lockdown was triggered out of an abundance of caution.

No other information was released by authorities.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

