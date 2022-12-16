Lingering snow ends this evening, then our cold turns colder for the weekend

The last of the snow will end tonight, then our cold weather will turn colder in time for the...
The last of the snow will end tonight, then our cold weather will turn colder in time for the weekend.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A quick hit of snow on Thursday morning came with a fast-moving disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Spotty snow has lingered over the higher elevations this afternoon. The last of that snow will fade to an end through about 10 PM, but snow in the valleys will be limited, if anything falls at all.

Weekend Preview

This sets us up for a running start into a beautiful - but cold - weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny across Western Colorado. The morning lows will be in the single digits. The afternoon’s top temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, and we’ll mark the start of a warming trend. The morning will still be cold with single-digit low temperatures. The afternoon will warm to lower 30s.

This Weekend On The Slopes

If you’ve got skiing on the mind and you’re thinking of hitting the slopes this weekend, the weather is hard to beat. It’s just going to be cold. Friday is the one day when spotty areas of light snow can fall - mainly in the northern and central mountains, including areas around Steamboat Springs, Winter Park, Breckenridge, Vail, Copper Mountain, and Aspen. High temperatures across the High Country will be in the low-to-mid teens on Friday after morning lows below zero. Saturday will be mostly snow free except for spotty snow in the northern mountains around Winter Park. Highs will range from high teens to mid-20s with morning lows ranging from just below zero to almost 10 degrees. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but new snow is overall unlikely. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with lows mostly in the single digits.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy, and the last of the spotty snow will end. We’ll cool slowly through the 20s and into the teens just after midnight. The clouds will begin clearing overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 11 degrees around Grand Junction, 8 degrees around Montrose, 10 degrees around Delta, and 5 degrees around Cortez. Friday will become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 23 degrees around Montrose, 27 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez.

