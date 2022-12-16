13 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak at Massachusetts apartment building

Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide. (WHDH)
By WHDH
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide leak at a Massachusetts apartment building left around a dozen people hospitalized, including two children and two first responders.

Authorities were called to the area in Lawrence for a reported gas leak on Thursday morning.

When they arrived, the CO levels were above normal.

Four people in a third-floor apartment and seven workers at the street-level restaurant had to be evaluated, investigators said.

Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.

They say carbon monoxide detectors were not found on every floor and smoke detectors had been taken down.

Some residents were allowed to return to their homes, but the restaurant remained closed.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plastic bag rests on a countertop.
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
Spotty snow is possible on Thursday amid record-breaking cold.
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.
13 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak
Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
COVID-19 cases have shown an increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are...
White House warns of possible winter COVID surge