Yearly cost of Grand Junction annual calendar follow up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A KJCT is working for you follow-up. In July, we told you the City of Grand Junction approved spending over $50,000 of your money on a scenic calendar. Now we’ve got a copy of it and a new price tag.

From the Monument to the Grand Mesa, 14 photos celebrate Grand Junction. City officials say the 2023 calendar is a hot commodity. Over 60,000 copies were produced this year.

“The community response starts before they’re delivered,” said City Manager Greg Caton. “They start calling us and dropping by saying when are we getting them. So it’s certainly anticipated throughout our community.”

But what residents don’t know is the production of the calendar isn’t cheap. It costs taxpayers over $75,000. “We continue to analyze to see if it’s serving its needs,” said Caton. “I will tell you that the feedback we get, again, before it’s distributed after it’s distributed, really does serve a broad audience.”

If you want a copy, stop by City Hall at 250 N. 5th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

