Young sperm whale died after washing up on the beach

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near...
Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.(Tim Moriarty / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENS, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – A young sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in New York Tuesday despite the rescue efforts of nearby surfers and construction workers.

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.

Bystanders saw the whale struggling in the shallows and tried to turn the animal back toward the water to no avail.

The endangered female sperm whale, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was measured at approximately 32 feet long.

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, this is the sixth large whale to strand in New York since Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
Bags
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
A holster and pair of glasses abandoned by the suspect sit by the threshold of a Red Roof Inn...
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed makes 7th rate hike of 2022 but by slower half-point as inflation pressures ease
The Jan. 6 select committee's final public meeting will be Monday and its full report will come...
Jan. 6 committee’s final public meeting scheduled for Monday, chairman says
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Police officer says he saw it happen
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say
Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Paul and Nancy Pelosi, responds to the jokes and comments after...
Pelosi's daughter: Attack jokes 'unforgivable'