Record-breaking cold likely through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We broke a record high temperature at the Grand Junction Airport on Tuesday. It was the record coldest high temperature ever measured at Grand Junction for the date. The high was just 31 degrees. The previous record of 38 degrees was set in 1995.

More Record-Breaking Cold Likely

More records could fall. Wednesday’s forecast high of 32 degrees would break the record of 37 degrees. Thursday’s forecast high of 30 degrees will break the record of 33 degrees. Friday’s forecast high of 28 degrees could shatter the record of 34 degrees. Saturday’s forecast high of 27 degrees could knock down the record of 34 degrees. Sunday’s forecast of 31 degrees is just one degree away from the record of 30 degrees. Forecast highs for Monday and Tuesday of 33 degrees and 37 degrees, respectively, could also break the records of 35 degrees and 44 degrees. These, again, are the records for coldest high temperatures ever reported at the Grand Junction Airport.

Light Flurries Possible Through Morning

Light flurries kept snow grains and slow flakes fluttering around at times today. The occasional light flurry is possible through the night and even on Wednesday as stubborn, gray clouds keep us otherwise gloomy and cold.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy with a small chance for an occasional light flurry. Temperatures will hold somewhat steady around 30 degrees through about 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with a small chance for occasional light flurries. Low temperatures by morning will be near 19 degrees around Grand Junction, 17 degrees around Montrose, 18 degrees around Delta, and 10 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a small chance for snow flurries. Some partial clearing is possible late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 32 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez.

More Cold For All, More Snow For Some

We cooled to freezing Monday evening at 6:05 PM. We aren’t likely to warm back above freezing until at least next Monday - possibly next Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s until then. Morning low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for at least the next week. The cold is the big deal, but there’s also a small chance for some snow. It arrives Thursday afternoon and could fall through the night and Friday morning.

