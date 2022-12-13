US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 11, 2022
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
Downtown Grand Junction
Colorado Payback Program
A man stands handcuffed as a Grand Junction Police Officer stands nearby.
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
A car sits on the lawn outside of the St. Joseph's Church Office.
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
The Stanley Cup visits Western Colorado
The Stanley Cup visits Western Colorado
Statewide shortage of mental health workers worse in rural areas
Statewide shortage of mental health workers worse in rural areas
Housing inventory on the Western Slope grows while sales shrink
Housing inventory on the Western Slope grows while sales shrink
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households