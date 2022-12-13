Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say

A holster and pair of glasses abandoned by the suspect sit by the threshold of a Red Roof Inn...
A holster and pair of glasses abandoned by the suspect sit by the threshold of a Red Roof Inn room.(David Jones)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions.

Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his ex-partner with suicide by a Glock 19 handgun he stole from her during their previous meeting.

Police say that they chased Mendez over a quarter of a mile by foot into a field to the northeast of the inn before he stopped and held the gun to his head and refused to drop it.

Officers then shot Mendez, citing concern for bystanders in the direction he was walking. Police say that Mendez still did not comply with their instructions for some time before he was arrested and treated.

Mendez’s criminal record is long, including three active domestic violence cases in Mesa County, a robbery conviction in California, and several probation violations.

Mendez had been previously ordered by a judge to stay away from handguns but ignored this order, according to criminal records.

Mendez is now in jail and two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which police say is normal procedure during the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

You can read the affidavit below.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 11, 2022
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
Downtown Grand Junction
Colorado Payback Program
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 10, 2022
Next snowfall event arrives Monday

Latest News

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
Page 1
Mendez Affidavit
A car sits on the lawn outside of the St. Joseph's Church Office.
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Cow Cat'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cow Cat’