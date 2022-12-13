Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions.

Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his ex-partner with suicide by a Glock 19 handgun he stole from her during their previous meeting.

Police say that they chased Mendez over a quarter of a mile by foot into a field to the northeast of the inn before he stopped and held the gun to his head and refused to drop it.

Officers then shot Mendez, citing concern for bystanders in the direction he was walking. Police say that Mendez still did not comply with their instructions for some time before he was arrested and treated.

Mendez’s criminal record is long, including three active domestic violence cases in Mesa County, a robbery conviction in California, and several probation violations.

Mendez had been previously ordered by a judge to stay away from handguns but ignored this order, according to criminal records.

Mendez is now in jail and two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which police say is normal procedure during the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

You can read the affidavit below.

