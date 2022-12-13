Some light snow continues, colder air holds tough

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a round of widespread snow generally in the higher elevations of the Western Slope, some wrap-around moisture from that passing system is bringing some steady, but light snow to portions of the region today. We’ve even seen some of that light snow in Grand Junction earlier this morning, bringing a dusting to the cars, grass, and even the roads along with it. Scattered light snow continues across portions of the Western Slope through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours as well. We’ll see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies whenever snow isn’t falling with highs ranging from the middle and upper 20s to lower 30s. Light snow will start to favor the higher elevations, including the Grand Mesa, portions of the San Juan Mountains, the High Country, and the northern mountains of the Western Slope through the overnight hours. We should stay dry with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the valleys with lows in the middle and upper teens. Snowfall accumulations in the higher elevations will range between 1 and 4 inches, while the valleys will likely see no accumulations to a dusting at best.

Light snow continues to linger around those same higher elevations on Wednesday while the valleys and other locations over the western portions of the region will start to dry out with mostly cloudy skies. Another round of light snow could be possible around the region on Thursday, and some of that could continue into overnight Thursday night and very early Friday morning.

We’ll start to turn drier and even see quite a bit more sunshine to close out the work week, through the weekend, and even into the start of next week. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies become more of the norm, but high temperatures will hardly recognize that change at all. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 20s, much less make it to the freezing mark over the next several days. We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s with overnight lows in the single digits and lower to middle teens. Colder weather is here to stay, even after the snow departs. Plan accordingly each day through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

