Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.

Lyle Wilkens, the Manager of Summit Canyon Mountaineering in downtown Grand Junction said, “That’s perfectly okay and I think it’s fine. We’ve been going that way anyway, so just having more of an incentive is completely accurate.” His store is excluded from the mandatory bag charge. This new law applies only to stores that have three or more locations, part of a franchise or corporation, or partner with a physical store outside of Colorado.

It doesn’t surprise residents like Gretchen Pierce. “I just got back from Canada,” she said, “and I didn’t see one plastic bag in the grocery store, not the retail stores, not one plastic bag in three months.”

All of this to encourage the use of reusable bags. Plus, if you do happen to purchase plastic or paper bags, six cents go towards funding recyclable facilities in that municipality while four cents go toward the retailer.

