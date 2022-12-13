Prescribed burns planned near Delta

A scheduled burn is planned near Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter to reduce tamarisk and Russian olive populations.(DEEP)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.

The project will help to remove invasive species like tamarisk and Russian olive, as well as reduce hazardous fuel loading.

Pile burning will occur once favorable conditions allow. A burn unit is located along the Gunnison River, 4 miles east of Delta, Colorado.

“The goal of the project is to remove invasive species to regenerate native plant communities in riparian areas and reduce hazardous fuels which pose a wildfire risk to the public and firefighter safety,” said Cameron Shaughnessy, BLM Fire Management Specialist.

The prescribed pile burning may take multiple days to complete once initiated and will be monitored throughout the process to ensure public safety. While smoke may be visible in the area at times, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day.

A detailed burn plan outlines the parameters for prescribed burns.

The BLM obtained smoke permits from the Colorado State Air Pollution Control Division, which identify atmospheric conditions under which the burns can be implemented. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health.

For information on prescribed burns, visit the Southwest District BLM Prescribed Fire InciWeb page or follow SouthWest Colorado Fire on Twitter and Facebook.

