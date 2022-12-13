Mesa County Libraries close for Christmas and New Years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Libraries will close for Christmas and New Years to allow their staff time to spend with their loved ones.

All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

All library locations also will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday.

Due to holiday staffing levels, hours for some branch locations will be modified for the last weekend in December. Those modifications are:

On Friday, Dec. 30, open locations include the Central Library, Clifton, De Beque, and Fruita branches. All other locations will be closed.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, open locations will be the Central Library, Clifton and Fruita branches. All other locations will be closed.

During the holidays, patrons will be able to use the library’s website to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as the Libby/OverDrive digital library, Mango Languages, and the Kanopy streaming film service.

A complete list of library locations and hours is available online.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.