Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell

(KJCT)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that it is investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate in the Mesa County Jail. It says that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell by staff at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Staff reportedly gave the inmate CPR before emergency medical personnel arrived, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Currently, the MCSO and the Mesa County Coroner’s Office are investigating how the inmate died.

The identity of the inmate will be released by the coroner once his next of kin have been notified.

No other information was released by authorities.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

